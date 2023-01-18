Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.63. 30,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 64,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.57.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after buying an additional 124,689 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

