Sandy Spring Bank Buys 83 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,334.02 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,037.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,914.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

