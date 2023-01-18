Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

