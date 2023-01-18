Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after buying an additional 1,094,252 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after buying an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,350,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

