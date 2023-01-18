Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EQT by 925.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

EQT stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

