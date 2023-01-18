Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 61.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.53.

Boeing Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.15 and a 200 day moving average of $162.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

