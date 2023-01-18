Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMSSY. Oddo Bhf cut shares of ams-OSRAM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a CHF 7 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

AMSSY stock remained flat at $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%.

(Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.