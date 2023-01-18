Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) Holdings Increased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU – Get Rating) by 598.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRSAU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Profile

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business, which focuses on the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry.

