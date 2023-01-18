Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.81. 133,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,106,004. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

