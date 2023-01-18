Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Holdings Trimmed by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,177,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after buying an additional 44,804 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. 256,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,805. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48.

