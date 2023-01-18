Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,632 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,119,000 after purchasing an additional 365,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,550,000 after purchasing an additional 366,542 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,794,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,518. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82.

