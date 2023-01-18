Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.43. 26,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,066. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80.

