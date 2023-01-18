Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Oakmont Corp

Oakmont Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 7.5% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oakmont Corp owned 0.15% of SEA worth $47,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in SEA by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SEA stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.98. 76,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.58. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.93.
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
