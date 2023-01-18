SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sysco by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 40,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,185. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.