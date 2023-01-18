SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 321.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 466,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 355,700 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 2.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $16,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 800,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 299,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 86,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

CFG traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 74,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

