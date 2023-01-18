Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 293 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,941 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for about 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of VMware worth $34,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,048 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.79. 1,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,557. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.