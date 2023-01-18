Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,615 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Western New England Bancorp worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 49.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 19,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,711. The firm has a market cap of $213.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.55. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $92,787.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,565.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.