Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $7.16 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after acquiring an additional 431,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 179,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 594.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after acquiring an additional 125,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,390 shares of company stock valued at $48,335,135. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $262.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.88 and its 200 day moving average is $240.79. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

