Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,555,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,883,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. 105,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,497,848. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

