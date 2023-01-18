Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 48,175 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,175 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,079,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.0% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 494,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after buying an additional 142,286 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,390,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,728,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after buying an additional 77,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,736,001.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

