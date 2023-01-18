Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Increases By 142.3%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Stock Up 26.3 %

Shares of BRIVW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 18,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.