Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Expands By 130.1%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the December 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNTMF remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 88,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,210. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cansortium in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. Cansortium Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

