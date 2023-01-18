Short Interest in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Drops By 48.4%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 498,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Cloopen Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RAAS remained flat at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Cloopen Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloopen Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloopen Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cloopen Group by 417.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 185,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems.

