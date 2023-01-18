Short Interest in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Drops By 35.7%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

STK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.0819 dividend. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.11%. This is a positive change from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STK. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

