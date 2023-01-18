Short Interest in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Drops By 35.7%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
STK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $35.54.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.0819 dividend. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.11%. This is a positive change from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.