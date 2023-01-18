Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Drops By 75.5%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the December 15th total of 172,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CUEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,853. Cuentas has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a negative net margin of 594.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUEN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Cuentas during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

