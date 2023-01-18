Short Interest in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Decreases By 74.3%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the December 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DHC Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DHCA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 9,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,370. DHC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in DHC Acquisition by 1,024.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

