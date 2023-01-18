Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Increases By 81.0%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Down 4.0 %

ECTM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,485. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 66.43% and a net margin of 86.89%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 25.26%. This is an increase from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous dividend of $0.18. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

