Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Declines By 95.4%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Experian Trading Up 2.0 %

EXPGY traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. 77,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,675. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73.

Experian Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Experian Company Profile

EXPGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Experian from GBX 3,100 ($37.83) to GBX 3,230 ($39.41) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Experian from GBX 3,250 ($39.66) to GBX 3,200 ($39.05) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,082.88.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

