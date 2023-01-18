Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Drops By 47.2%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. 2,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $27.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $472,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $1,152,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

