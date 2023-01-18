Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Declines By 93.1%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the December 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 71,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 84.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 68,033 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,473. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

