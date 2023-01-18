Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Grows By 100.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the December 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ROBT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. 2,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,262. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 434.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

