Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Grows By 100.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the December 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ ROBT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. 2,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,262. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
