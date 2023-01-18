Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Grows By 73.9%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DFP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. 115,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,335. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
