Short Interest in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Expands By 92.3%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FICV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,251. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Frontier Investment has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the third quarter valued at $2,780,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Frontier Investment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,502,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Investment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

