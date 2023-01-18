Short Interest in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Expands By 92.3%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Frontier Investment Price Performance
FICV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,251. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Frontier Investment has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.08.
Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.
Frontier Investment Company Profile
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
