Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Increases By 169.6%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAIP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. 12,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.73. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

About FTAI Aviation

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

