Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Increases By 169.6%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation
In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
FTAIP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. 12,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.73. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAI Aviation (FTAIP)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.