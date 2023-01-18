Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Increases By 77.3%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,139. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05.

Institutional Trading of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

