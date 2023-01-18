Short Interest in Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Increases By 107.1%

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Golden Independence Mining Stock Down 19.7 %

OTCMKTS:GIDMF traded down 0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530. Golden Independence Mining has a one year low of 0.20 and a one year high of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.37 and a 200 day moving average of 0.41.

About Golden Independence Mining

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Independence gold project consisting of 14 unpatented lode claims and mill-site mining claims covering an area of approximately 960 acres located in Battle Mountain, Nevada.

