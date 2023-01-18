Short Interest in Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Drops By 75.0%

Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:GPLBGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Green Planet Bioengineering Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GPLB remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile

Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd. operates as a shell company, with the purpose of acquisition and merging with an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

