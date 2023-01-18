Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Decreases By 40.0%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HAVLF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. HAVN Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

