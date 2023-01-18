Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Drops By 57.8%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. 7,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,208. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.