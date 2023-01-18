Short Interest in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Drops By 61.8%

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX opened at 2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of 1.52 and a 12-month high of 3.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i-80 Gold

About i-80 Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in i-80 Gold stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

