Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Increases By 85.8%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the December 15th total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank INC lifted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the third quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 32.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 987,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 244,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IM Cannabis by 29.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,524,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 349,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

IMCC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 54,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. IM Cannabis has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.38.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 203.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IM Cannabis will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

