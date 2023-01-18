Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Drops By 87.0%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMBBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.46) to GBX 2,350 ($28.68) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. 208,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

About Imperial Brands

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.5754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.