Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Decreases By 87.7%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 112,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VPV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 13,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

