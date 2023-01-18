Short Interest in Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Drops By 66.7%

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.43. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Cuts Dividend

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

(Get Rating)

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.