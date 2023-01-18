Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Declines By 60.0%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.01. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $37.83 million during the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

