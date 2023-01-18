Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Declines By 60.0%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance
Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.01. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.53.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $37.83 million during the quarter.
Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.