Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Declines By 90.9%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 12,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,719. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGGNY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.75.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.