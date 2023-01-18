Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Grows By 93.0%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lithium Chile Stock Performance

Lithium Chile stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 42,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,873. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.

