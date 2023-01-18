Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Grows By 93.0%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lithium Chile Stock Performance
Lithium Chile stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 42,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,873. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.95.
Lithium Chile Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Chile (LTMCF)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.