Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Increases By 833.3%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Luvu Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Luvu Brands stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer lifestyle products worldwide. The company offers sensuality and intimacy products under the Liberator brand; and bed therapy products, which assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

