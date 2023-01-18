Short Interest in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Drops By 80.8%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 947,700 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the December 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Magenta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MGTA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 437,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.13. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

