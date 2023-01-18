Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Drops By 34.7%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $27,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 61,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE MMD opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.

